Wallaby dies after Dumfries farm park vandalism

Image copyright Google Image caption The wallaby was one of three kept at the farm play park in Dumfries

A wallaby has died after it was left "terrorised" by a vandalism attack at a farm play park in southern Scotland.

The incident happened at Dalscone Farm Fun in Dumfries some time between 18:00 and 19:30 on Saturday.

The operators have appealed for anyone who saw a group of five youths in the area around that time to come forward.

They said the group had chased their three wallabies around their pen which had resulted in one of them becoming so distressed that it had died.

Park manager Ben Best said it was the first incident of its kind in the 15 years it had been open.

"From six o'clock on Saturday night five youths walked down the Edinburgh Road from Heathhall Garden Centre way and into our farm park," he said.

"They vandalised lawnmowers, broke hand sanitisers from our animal area then moved onto the wallaby pen where they started to chase the wallabies round the pen.

"The wallaby is a very anxious and nervous animal if it is not a keeper in their pen and it is not someone they know."

'Bad way'

Mr Best said that when the youths had entered the wallaby pen the animals had become extremely agitated.

"Two escaped the pen, jumped out, it injured a couple of them while they were jumping out and headed for the road - but thankfully they turned and went back towards their pen," he said.

"The one that was left in - we have got three - the one that was stuck in the pen they obviously chased.

"He got so distressed that when we went out to feed the animals early on Sunday morning he was unfortunately lying in his pen in quite a bad way."

The park manager said its stomach and heart had been affected by the "severe stress" of the incident.

"Despite the best efforts of ourselves and the vets that we work with we were not able to save him unfortunately," he said.

The park has handed over CCTV footage to police in the hope of tracing the youths involved.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police.