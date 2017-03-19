'Vulnerable' teenager found after week-long search in Dumfries

Image copyright Police Scotland

A "vulnerable" teenager who had been missing from his home in Dumfries and Galloway for a week has been found safe and well.

David Ormerod, 15, had not been seen since leaving Closeburn, near Thornhill, to play rugby in Dumfries on 12 March.

He was traced to an address in Dumfries on Saturday.

Police officers involved in the week-long search had described him as a "vulnerable young boy".