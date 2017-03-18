Galashiels flat attack 'was attempted murder'

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at a flat in Torwoodlee Road

A man was badly injured in a "targeted attack" in the Borders which police are treating as attempted murder.

The 30-year-old sustained serious injuries to his body and face in the assault which took place at a flat in Galashiels at about 01:30 on Saturday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the assault in Torwoodlee Road to contact them.

The injured man was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment. There was no information about his condition.

Det Insp Paul Batten of Police Scotland said: "We believe that this was a targeted attack and detectives, with support from local officers, continue to conduct inquiries in the area.

"As part of our investigation, we'd urge anyone who may have been in the Torwoodlee Road area around this time to get in touch.

"Likewise, anyone with information about this incident which may be able to help is asked to come forward."