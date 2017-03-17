Search stepped up for Closeburn teenager David Ormerod

Image copyright Police Scotland

The search has been stepped up for a missing Dumfries and Galloway teenager who has not been seen since the weekend.

David Ormerod, 15, left Closeburn near Thornhill on Sunday to play rugby in Dumfries.

He was subsequently seen at the Dumfries Rugby Club but has not been seen since.

Insp Rory Caldow described him as a "vulnerable young boy" and asked anyone who had seen him to come forward.

He said dedicated officers were now involved in the search and they were visiting friends and family to try to track him down.

"If anyone is found to be hiding David they may find themselves being arrested for their troubles," he added.

The teenager is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with a Newcastle accent. He has links to Dumfries, Newcastle, Thornhill and Cumbernauld.