Oil tanker collision closes roads

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and an oil tanker which has closed two roads in Dumfries and Galloway.

The accident happened on the minor road between Johnstonebridge and Springwells at about 08:00.

The road was closed as was the nearby B7020 while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Police Scotland said the car had overturned and its driver had been taken to hospital for checks.