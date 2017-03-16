Worker dies in Killgallioch wind farm accident

Image copyright ScottishPower Renewables Image caption The wind farm is currently under construction in the south of Scotland

A worker has died in an accident on a south of Scotland wind farm site.

Emergency services were called out to reports of a man being injured at the under-construction Killgallioch wind farm at about 18:45 on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the site - which straddles the Dumfries and Galloway and South Ayrshire border - had been shut for investigations and the Health and Safety Executive had been informed.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The man, who was working for turbine manufacturer Gamesa, was inside a tower under construction when the accident occurred.

'Full investigation'

A spokesman for the firm said: "Gamesa is conducting a thorough investigation together with the authorities to establish the root cause of this fatal accident.

"Work at the wind farm has been stopped while the investigation takes place.

"We are very saddened and our thoughts go to the family of the employee."

A spokesman for developers ScottishPower Renewables confirmed the man had been working as a contractor on the site.

"A full investigation is now under way by the police and the Health and Safety Executive," he said.

"ScottishPower Renewables will support and co-operate fully with these investigations.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the technician involved in the incident."