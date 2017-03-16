Renewed appeal over missing Closeburn teenager
- From the section South Scotland
Police have renewed their appeal for information to help trace a teenage boy last seen heading off to play rugby at the weekend.
David Ormerod, 15, of Closeburn, near Thornhill, left the village at 12:00 on Sunday, heading to Dumfries.
Police Scotland said he had not been seen since.
He is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with a Newcastle accent. He has links to Dumfries, Newcastle, Thornhill and Cumbernauld.