Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival 'most ambitious to date'

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival Image caption Karine Polwart will kick off proceedings in the Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries

Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival has launched the programme for this year's event which it says is its "most ambitious to date".

Singer and songwriter Karine Polwart kicks off proceedings at the Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries on 26 May.

A wide range of theatre, music and comedy performances will follow throughout the region.

Billed as Scotland's largest rural performing arts festival, it runs until 4 June.

Among the events being highlighted by organisers are:

the return of the Scottish Ensemble for a residency in the region

the Daleian Singers Male Voice Choir with Stranraer's award-winning Scots traditional singer Robyn Stapleton

classical concerts by the Universities of Scotland Symphony Orchestra and the Tinderbox Orchestra

Scottish Opera's pop-up roadshow

stand-up comedian Mark Nelson

Ken Gouge, who chairs the festival, said the event had been going from strength to strength.

"We're anticipating our audience figures increasing again," he said.

"In the last two years we have more than doubled our audience figures and, indeed, our ticket income has gone up by 131% over the last two years.

"So we are clearly doing something right."

The full programme is available on the arts festival's website.