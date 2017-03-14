Police appeal to trace missing Closeburn teenager

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have appealed for information to help trace a teenage boy from southern Scotland last seen heading off to play rugby at the weekend.

David Ormerod, 15, of Closeburn near Thornhill, left the village at 12:00 on Sunday, heading to Dumfries.

Police Scotland said he had not been seen since.

He is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with a Newcastle accent. He has links to Dumfries, Newcastle, Thornhill and Cumbernauld.