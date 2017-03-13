Driver flees Annan serious crash scene

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near Annan fire station

Police are trying to trace a driver who fled the scene of a two-car crash in Annan which left three people in hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened in Standalane, near the fire station, just before 06:00 and involved a red Volkswagen Golf and silver Nissan Almera.

Two women in their 30s and a man in his 20s who were travelling in the Almera were taken to Dumfries Infirmary.

The driver of the other car ran off and is being sought by police.

He was described as being in his early 20s, 5ft 10in tall and was wearing grey clothing.

PC James Tweedie said: "We would like to hear from any witnesses who were at the scene when the collision happened or saw anyone running away from the scene.

"This was a fairly large impact and it may be the driver who ran off has some new injuries, anyone with any information which might help should call us at Annan on 101."