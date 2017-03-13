Health warning over palm oil beach find at Stranraer

Image caption Police said the palm oil could look like a large white stone

Police have issued a health warning after solid palm oil was found washed up on a beach in south west Scotland.

The substance was reported close to Agnew Park in Stranraer over the weekend.

Environmental health officers were made aware of the situation and cleaned the area.

Police urged the public to be aware of the issue if walking on the beach - especially if they have children or pets.

They said solid palm oil could look like a large white stone and advised anyone seeing it to report it to environmental health.

Palm oil is a common ingredient in food such as margarines, biscuits, bread, chocolate and ice cream, as well as shampoo, lipstick, candles and detergent.

The non-toxic waxy, white deposits can smell rotten and can make pets ill if eaten.