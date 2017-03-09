Three teenagers in court charged with attempted murder in Dumfries

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The court appearance follows an incident in the town's Barrie Avenue on Tuesday night

Three teenagers have appeared in court in Dumfries charged with attempted murder.

It followed an incident in the town's Barrie Avenue on Tuesday which left a 33-year-old man seriously injured.

Morgan McMurtrie, 18, of Dumfries, and two 16-year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared separately on charges of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

No plea was made in each case and all three were released on bail.

They will make a further appearance at a later date.