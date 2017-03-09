South Scotland

Biker 'serious' after Eyemouth camper van crash

Image caption The accident took place on the A1107 south of Eyemouth

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition in hospital after a crash involving a camper van near Eyemouth.

The accident happened at about 15:00 on Wednesday on the A1107.

The 30-year-old rider of a black Yamaha MT motorbike suffered a serious leg injury in the collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

The injured man was airlifted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition. The van driver was unhurt.

The road was closed for three hours as initial investigations were carried out.

Insp Richard Latto said: "This was a serious collision and we are eager to speak to anyone who may have information.

"I would ask anyone who was on the A1107 near to Eyemouth around 15:00 on Wednesday, 8 March, and witnessed this collision, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

