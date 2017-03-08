Four teenagers charged with attempted murder in Dumfries
Four teenagers have been charged with attempted murder following a disturbance at a house in Dumfries.
Police arrested the youths - two aged 16 and the others 19 and 15 - after an incident in the town's Barrie Avenue at about 21:30 on Tuesday night.
As a result a 33-year-old man was taken to Dumfries Infirmary with injuries which have been described as serious.
A short Police Scotland statement confirmed a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.