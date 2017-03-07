Dumfries town centre police chase driver jailed

A motorist has been jailed following a police chase through the centre of Dumfries at the weekend.

It was the sixth time the 27-year-old had been caught driving while banned.

Sean Peoples, from Annan, was spotted driving erratically and failed to stop for two patrol cars.

He was chased along Shakespeare Street, the Whitesands and Buccleuch Street and overtook a line of vehicles at a red light. He was jailed for nine months, fined £400 and banned for three years.

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard that Peoples, who had changed his name from Ballard to try to put a series of crimes behind him, wanted to be imprisoned to allow his continued rehabilitation.

He admitted driving dangerously and driving while banned and without insurance.

Solicitor David Finnie said Peoples had a catalogue of offending over the years and had changed his name, taking on his mother's maiden name, in a bid to reform.

The court was told his mother was also helping him and had put him under a personal curfew at her home in a bid to keep him out of trouble.