Melrose's Roman museum expansion supported

Image copyright Google

A £2m project to expand a museum telling the story of a Roman outpost in the Borders has gained council backing.

The scheme would see the Trimontium Museum in Melrose's Ormiston Institute more than double in size.

The Trimontium Trust is seeking support from a range of organisations to take the project forward.

Scottish Borders Council is to provide a capital contribution of £60,000 and officer time worth £63,000.

Trimontium, meaning the place of three hills, was the site of a large frontier fort for the Romans which was set up in the first and second centuries AD.

It lasted for about 100 years and the museum tells the story of its rise and fall.

'Modern setting'

Council leader David Parker said it was a worthwhile investment.

"The design is incredible, it is a very good-quality design," he said.

"It will allow a proper display in a modern setting of the Roman artefacts.

"They will certainly attract a great deal of interest if the whole collection can be shown."

Mr Parker said it was a question of allowing the trust to build upon the interest it had already generated.

"The team behind it already do tremendous work in their existing space and with their walks but it is very limited," he said.

"The new museum will allow them much better accommodation to display all the things that they have."