Stranraer man stabbed by would-be robber

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the Agnew Crescent area on Saturday night

A 23-year-old man has been stabbed by a would-be robber in a south of Scotland town.

The incident happened in the Agnew Crescent area of Stranraer on Saturday between 20:30 and 21:00.

The victim was confronted by a man at knifepoint before being stabbed by him once. He then fled from the scene empty-handed.

Police said the man who was attacked had suffered only a "minor injury" in the incident.

His assailant has been described as in his late 20s, of slim build and was wearing a blue hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.