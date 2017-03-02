Uncle Roy's almond extract recall over allergy fears

Image copyright Food Standards Scotland

A brand of almond extract has been recalled after labels failed to warn consumers about the risk of nut allergies.

Uncle Roy's said consumers should return bottles of its Natural Bitter Almond Extract to the store to receive a refund.

It said some labels had a misprint stating that they were allergen free.

Uncle Roy's is based in Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, and has recently expanded production to a site in Ayr.

Food Standards Scotland said the recall affected 50ml bottles with the batch codes 112787, 112789, 113172, 114374, 114432 and 115614, all dated best before the end of 2017 or 2018.

No other Uncle Roy's products are affected.