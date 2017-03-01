Dizzee Rascal to play Electric Fields

Dizzee Rascal has been announced as the second headline act for the Electric Fields Festival at Drumlanrig Castle.

Last month organisers confirmed Scottish band Frightened Rabbit were set to perform at this year's event on 1 and 2 September.

They are among dozens of acts taking part in the festival held on the castle grounds near to Thornhill.

The festival, now in its fourth edition, extended to the two-day format last year.

Other acts included in the latest announcement include Band of Horses, Glass Animals, Peter Hook & The Light and Kate Tempest.

Already confirmed for the festival are The Jesus And Mary Chain, Arab Strap, Crash Club, And Yet It Moves and Brat and the Bonemen.