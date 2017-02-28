Former Queen of the South player Jim Thomson fined for kicking door

Image caption Thomson admitted kicking the door and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner

Ex-Queen of the South player Jim Thomson has been fined for kicking the door of his former home after finding himself locked out by his wife.

The 45-year-old, who is now football development manager at the club, was also told to pay £300 in compensation.

He admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and kicking the door at Woodgrove Avenue in January.

His solicitor told Dumfries Sheriff Court Thomson had kicked out on impulse and was angry at reacting in that way.

Fiscal depute Lyndsay Hunter said Thomson and his wife had separated in November.

Refused admission

On the day of the incident Thomson, of George Street Mews, Dumfries, had texted her and telephoned to say he would call and collect some belongings.

However, when he arrived he found the door locked and was refused admission and in response kicked the door.

Thomson's solicitor Ranald Lindsay said that his client had needed some possessions for work next day and when he had sent the messages there seemed no disagreement.

He said he had been surprised to find the door locked and kicked out at it in frustration.

Mr Lindsay said no damage had been done and the incident had not been reported until three weeks later after his wife had consulted a solicitor.