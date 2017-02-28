Historic town centres secure £6.2m regeneration funds

Image copyright Other Image caption Seven different sites across Scotland are to benefit from the funding

Historic town centres across Scotland are set to benefit from about £6.2m in regeneration funding.

Jedburgh, Rothesay, Penicuik, Cockenzie, Aberdeen, Maybole and Dunoon are in line for the support from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

It said the funding would allow them to "breathe new life" into the areas and encourage further investment.

It is the latest round of Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS) awards around the country.

The full list of projects to benefit is:

£500,000 towards prominent seafront properties and those in poor condition in Rothesay

£725,127 indicative funding towards reversing town centre footfall decline in Penicuik

£1,177,104 to improve the quality of the built environment on Aberdeen's Union Street

£600,290 to upgrade the High Street and harbour in Cockenzie

£866,500 to make Jedburgh more attractive as the "historic gateway to Scotland"

£1,290,000 indicative funding to improve Maybole High Street ahead of bypass proposals

£1,002,348 aimed to "improve the appeal" of Dunoon

HES chief executive Alex Paterson said he was looking forward to seeing the results of the funding.

"In Scotland's year of History, Heritage and Archaeology we're celebrating all the different elements which make up our rich and diverse historic environment," he said.

"Preserving the built heritage of our town centres is a hugely important part of this, because investment in our historic environment is key to supporting improved quality of life for many people across Scotland."