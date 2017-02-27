Selkirk's £31m flood protection scheme officially opened

From the section

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

A £31m flood protection scheme for a town in the Scottish Borders is being officially opened.

The work in Selkirk to protect nearly 600 properties has seen burns rerouted and an "intelligent water management system" created at St Mary's Loch.

The Scottish government provided 80% of the funding for the project.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham is scheduled to open the scheme along with council leader David Parker.

A time capsule containing items from local school pupils will be buried as part of the opening ceremony.