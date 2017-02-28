Dumfries and Galloway Council meets to decide tax levels

Image copyright Google

Dumfries and Galloway Council is meeting to decide its tax levels and spending plans for the financial year ahead.

The Labour administration has already outlined its priorities including tackling poverty in the region.

However, it has yet to reveal whether it intends to freeze or raise council tax by up to 3%.

The tax rise could bring in about £1.9m for the local authority to spend on its services.

Their budget proposals - along with any rival plans by other political groups - will be debated at a full council meeting.

If an increase were to go ahead it would see the bill for a band D property rise by about £31 a year.

Dumfries and Galloway council tax potential impact of a 3% rise plus multiplier change to higher bands Band 2016/17 2017/18 Increase A £699.33 £720.31 £20.98 B £815.89 £840.37 £24.48 C £932.44 £960.42 £27.97 D £1,049.00 £1,080.47 £31.47 E £1,282.11 £1,419.62 £137.51 F £1,515.22 £1,755.76 £240.54 G £1,748.33 £2,115.92 £367.59 H £2,098.00 £2,647.15 £549.15

However, national increases on homes in bands E to H mean their tax would rise by more than 3%.

The council has already highlighted that the historically low rates in the region mean it is bringing in about £6m less per year than it would by charging the national average.

Council leader Ronnie Nicholson has said they face "tough choices" in setting their budget.

He said no decision would be "made lightly" and they would be "acting in the best interests" of residents when they agree their spending plans.