Woman rescued from River Nith in Dumfries

Emergency services have been called out to rescue a woman who ended up in the River Nith in Dumfries.

They were called out shortly after 12:00 following reports of someone in the water near to the Dock Park.

Police, coastguard, the fire service and the Nith Inshore Rescue team were sent to the scene.

The 48-year-old woman was rescued shortly before 13:00 and taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.