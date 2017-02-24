Lockerbie man Gerald Wilson admits raping seven-year-old girl

A man raped a seven-year-old girl in a wooded area and then ordered her to stop crying because only two-year-olds cried, a court has been told.

Gerald Wilson, 67, of Lockerbie, admitted raping and sexually abusing the girl over a five-year period in the 1990s.

At the High Court in Glasgow he also admitted further charges of sexually abusing two young boys and a girl.

He was put on the sex offenders register and sentence deferred.

Prosecutor Stephen McCloy said: "The accused drove the girl to a wooded area in Dumfries and Galloway and told her to get out the car."

He then raped her despite her telling him to stop.

"They then returned to the car and he drove her home," said Mr McCloy.

"She was crying and the accused kept telling her to stop crying.

"He told her it was only two-year-olds who cried."

Investigation launched

The court heard that Wilson raped the girl for a second time not long afterwards in an empty house he was working in.

Again she told him she did not want this to happen, but he ignored her pleas.

Wilson also admitted sexually abusing a young boy when he was aged between six and 13 .

He also pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a boy and a girl. The abuse began when the boy was three and the girl was five.

The court heard that the abuse took place in the Dumfries and Galloway area between 1987 and 1994.

He was charged after one of his victims went to the police in 2013 and an investigation was launched.

Judge Lady Scott placed Wilson on the sex offenders register and deferred sentence until next month.

She told him: "In view of the sustained sexual abuse I will order an assessment of the risk you pose to children."

Wilson has previous convictions for lewd and libidinous practices and was jailed for two years in 2001.