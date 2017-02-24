Green light for Jim Clark museum project in Duns

Image caption It is hoped the museum will open in 2018 in time to mark the 50th anniversary of Clark's death

A museum celebrating the achievements of two-time Formula One world champion Jim Clark has received planning permission.

Proposals for the project in Duns were lodged with Scottish Borders Council last year.

It has now given planning permission for the £1.65m scheme to proceed.

A £300,000 crowdfunding campaign has been launched to complete the financial package required to take the project forward.

Scottish Borders Council has pledged £620,000 towards the museum with a similar sum being sought from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption A planning officer concluded the project would have a "positive impact" on the town

It is hoped the public can supply the remaining funds necessary to meet the total costs of the scheme.

Concerns were raised about the new building being out of keeping with the area and the increased pressure on parking it would produce.

However, a council planning officer concluded it would have a "positive impact" on the town centre and not detract from its character.

Planning permission has been given subject to the work starting in the next three years.

It is hoped the development could be completed by 2018 - the 50th anniversary of Clark's death at Hockenheim in Germany, aged just 32.

The driver was born in Kilmany in Fife, but raised in the Borders, and was crowned Formula One world champion in 1963 and 1965. He won a total of 25 grand prix races.