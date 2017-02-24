Accidents in Dumfries and Galloway in icy conditions

A spate of accidents has been reported throughout Dumfries and Galloway as icy conditions affect the region's roads.

Police urged the public to take extra care, particularly on the A709 Dumfries to Lockerbie road and in the Newton Stewart area.

Accidents have been reported on the A714, A713 and the B7020 near Dalton since 07:00.

Police Scotland said there were no reports of any injuries as a result of the crashes.