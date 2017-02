From the section

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Yvonne Blackman died two weeks after the accident on Dumfries bypass

A woman from Dalton has died in hospital in Glasgow two weeks after a crash on the Dumfries bypass.

Yvonne Blackman, 66, was seriously hurt in the accident involving her car, a van and a lorry on the A75 on 8 February.

A short statement from Police Scotland confirmed she had died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Wednesday.

It added that the procurator fiscal had been informed.