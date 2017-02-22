Stranraer fishing boat catches unexploded grenade in its nets

From the section

Image copyright Andy Farrington Image caption The boat was left moored outside Stranraer harbour after the find

Bomb disposal experts were called out after a fishing boat caught unexploded munitions - including a grenade - in its nets.

The incident happened at about 17:50 on Sunday as the boat was coming into Stranraer harbour.

It radioed ahead and was subsequently left moored outside the harbour overnight until disposal experts arrived in the area.

They carried out controlled explosions of the weapons on Monday.