Queen of the South fans' board bid rejected by club

Image caption The supporters group had hoped to get a seat on the board at the Dumfries club

A bid by fans for a seat on the board of Queen of the South has been rejected at the club's annual general meeting.

Supporters group the Queens Trust was backed by Dumfries and Galloway Council in order to get the issue discussed by the Scottish Championship side.

About 100 shareholders attended the meeting and the outcome was about two to one against the move.

Director Mark Blount said it was important the issue had been discussed and brought "out into the open".

"There are no winners this evening, we put forward our case that we work in a streamlined way and due to confidentiality we felt that it wasn't right to have a supporters representative on the board," he said.

'Open-door policy'

"As the chairman outlined in his speech, we are half way through a vision that we have to make the club sustainable and we want to see that through.

"But we won't be around forever and, who knows, the next board may see things differently.

"We always have and always will operate an open-door policy. We are approachable, if anyone has any gripes then come and speak to us."

Queens Trust spokesman John Johnstone said they were pleased to have put the issue on the agenda even if they were a "bit disappointed" by the outcome.

"We are very happy that it got discussed at the AGM and we were able to have a vote on it," he said.

"I thought it would have been closer on the show of hands but it was still a good support - we weren't embarrassed in any way, there was a good level of support for what the trust are trying to do.

"Maybe one day we will see what we want at Palmerston but we will keep supporting the team and carry on supporting them every way we can."