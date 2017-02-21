Thieves steal penny jar from Kelso church

Image copyright Google

Thieves have stolen a cash tin and a jar full of 1p coins from a church in the Borders.

Kelso North parish church, on the town's Bowmont Street, was broken into some time between 20:00 on Sunday and 08:00 on Monday.

The cash tin - containing a total of £130 - was taken along with the jar full of coins.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

PC Craig Hood said: "The church runs on a very tight budget and this incident has had a significant impact on available funds which would otherwise have gone towards the upkeep of the church and any local events that they participate in.

"I would ask anyone with information in relation to any suspicious persons seen around the church during this time and in particular anyone seen exiting the building via the front door, to please get in touch."