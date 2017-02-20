Berwick man Paul Johnson identified as A1 crash victim

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul Johnson died in the crash on the A1 in the Borders at the weekend

Police have identified the victim of a crash on the A1 in the Scottish Borders at the weekend.

Paul Thomas Johnson, 31, from Berwick-upon-Tweed, was killed in the accident at Burnmouth, near Eyemouth, in the early hours of Saturday.

He was travelling north in his Renault Clio when it was involved in a collision with a lorry heading south.

Mr Johnson was described by his family as a "loving son, father, brother and friend".

In a statement released through Police Scotland, they also said: "He will always be remembered for his sense of humour and big smile."

Mr Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Scott Sneddon offered his "sincere condolences" to his family.

"Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing," he said.

"I'm appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision, stopped at the scene or anyone with information which can help with our investigation, to get in touch."