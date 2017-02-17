'Despicable' fraudsters con Kelso woman

A 79-year-old woman in the Borders has been conned out of a four-figure sum of money by a phone scam.

The incident happened in Kelso on Monday when bogus callers contacted her claiming to be from the fraud department of her bank.

They persuaded the woman that her account security had been compromised and she needed to transfer funds.

Police Scotland have reminded people that no legitimate bank would ask for account details over the phone.

Det Insp Arron Clinkscales said: "These fraudsters are despicable, there is no other word for them.

"They actively seek out and prey on someone's goodwill and their ability to trust before callously stealing their savings, often within seconds."

'Hang up immediately'

He added: "It's truly staggering and we are absolutely determined to arrest these criminals as quickly as possible.

"They are extremely devious and should not be underestimated."

Det Insp Clinkscales said the fraudsters would always ask their victim to transfer money or take cash out of their account.

"This is the whole point of this crime and something, which neither a bank nor the police would ever ask you to do," he said.

"I urge anyone who is approached by an unsolicited caller to take down their details and then hang up immediately.

"Then call your bank from another phone, using a number from the phone book or official documents you hold.

"They will be able to give you advice and confirm that your accounts are secure."