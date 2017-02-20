Queen of the South fans' board bid debated by club

Image copyright SNS Group Craig Williamson Image caption Queen of the South's Stephen Dobbie

A bid by fans for a seat on the board of Queen of the South is to be debated at the club's annual general meeting.

The directors of the Scottish Championship side have already said they will oppose the move.

Supporters group the Queens Trust secured the backing of Dumfries and Galloway Council in order to get the issue discussed.

However, it would need to gain significant support from other shareholders for the bid to succeed.

The supporters' organisation has been trying for some time to secure a director or a non-voting seat on the board.

It won the backing of the council - which has more than 6,000 shares in the Palmerston Park club - to get the subject on the AGM agenda.

The Doonhamers' directors have made it clear that they intend to vote against the resolution.

They recently appointed a liaison officer to improve relations with fans.