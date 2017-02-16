Man charged over Galashiels post office robbery

Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested and charged following an assault and two robberies in the Borders.

It comes after incidents at the Gala Park Post Office on Balmoral Place in Galashiels on Sunday morning.

A four-figure sum of money was taken and a 33-year-old man suffered head injuries while a 61-year-old man was robbed of his wallet.

Police Scotland said a 24-year-old man had been arrested and was expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Ch Insp Andrew McLean thanked the local community for its assistance with the investigation.