Eyemouth lifeboat faces stomach-churning seas

Video footage has captured the stomach-churning seas faced by a lifeboat crew during training.

The film shows the Eyemouth boat in action off the coast of the Scottish Borders at the weekend.

The RNLI posted the footage on Twitter along with the warning "hold onto your stomach".

The video of the boat going up and down prompted a number of comments from the public including: "watching this with a hangover is not fun".