Teenager touched 'inappropriately' on Dumfries to Castle Douglas bus

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The man boarded the bus on the Whitesands and left at Beeswing

Police are investigating after a man approached and touched a teenage girl "inappropriately" on a bus.

The incident happened on the 501 service between Dumfries and Castle Douglas on Sunday at about 18:20.

The 16-year-old girl got on the bus at the Loreburne Centre before the man in his 50s boarded at the Whitesands.

He sat next to the teenager and engaged in "inappropriate conversation" before touching her a number of times. He later left the bus at Beeswing.

Police want to trace the man described as being in his mid 50s, of medium build and with short grey hair. He was unshaven and had dark, bushy eyebrows.

'Shocked and distressed'

His appearance was said to be "unkempt" with yellow stained fingers and nails.

The man had a local Scottish accent and was wearing blue jeans and a black "trench style" jacket.

PC Anthony Cropley said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have been on this bus on Sunday night to come forward if they can help identify this man.

"Likewise anyone who regularly uses this service between Dumfries and Castle Douglas, if they have seen this man on other occasions and can help identify him then we would be glad to hear from them.

"This incident left a 16-year-old girl in a shocked and distressed state and we are keen to trace the man responsible."