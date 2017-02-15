TV switch for mobile broadband gets under way in Selkirk

Image copyright Thinkstock

Thousands of viewers in the Borders will have to retune their televisions as moves begin to develop new mobile broadband services.

The change will affect anyone receiving a digital terrestrial signal from the main transmitter at Selkirk.

It will not have an impact on satellite television viewers and those on local relay transmitters.

The switch - on 1 March - is the start of a major project being carried out across the UK from now until 2020.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Transmitters across the UK are being updated region by region with the Borders site, which is the first to undergo the change.

Information campaign

Changes at the Selkirk transmitter - which serves about 18,000 homes - will take place at the start of next month.

After that, any viewers receiving their TV signal from Selkirk who find they are missing BBC channels should retune to get them back.

High-definition (HD) BBC channels are not affected by the move.

Freeview said it would be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

It said retuning should be straightforward and added that some TV equipment would retune automatically.

Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving the channels.

Anyone who needs advice has been directed to the Freeview website or advice line on 0808 100 0288.