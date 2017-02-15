Final Eden Festival headline acts revealed

Image caption Cat Power is one of the final headline acts to be announced for the Eden Festival this year

The Eden Festival has revealed the final group of headline acts for this summer's event on the Raehills Estate in Dumfries and Galloway.

Among the latest names announced are 2ManyDJs, Cat Power and Agnes Obel.

They join So Solid Crew, Admiral Fallow, Gogol Bordello and Boney M. who have already been confirmed for the event on 8 to 11 June.

In total, about 300 performers are expected on 12 different stages throughout the festival.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Agnes Obel will also be performing at the south of Scotland festival in June

Co-director Meredith Langley-Vine said: "We can't believe the amazing amount of talented and revered artists coming to this year's Eden Festival.

"It really is starting to attract a stampede of established acts as the festival grows and evolves."