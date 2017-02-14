Dumped asbestos shuts Eyemouth recycling centre

Image copyright Google Image caption The Eyemouth recycling centre will have to close while the asbestos is disposed of

A recycling centre in the Borders will be forced to close for three days after asbestos was found dumped in a skip.

The Eyemouth site will have to shut from 22 to 24 February in order to safely dispose of the asbestos.

It has been estimated the final cost of dealing with the substance will be a "four-figure sum" for the local authority.

Scottish Borders Council has urged the public and businesses to use licensed contractors to remove the material.

Councillor David Paterson said: "It is hugely disappointing that someone has acted in such an irresponsible manner by dumping asbestos waste at one of our recycling centres.

"It could not only have proved dangerous to our staff and members of the public, but has now forced Eyemouth Recycling Centre to close for three days, affecting the service the council provides to the local community.

"I would appeal to those who discover asbestos waste while working or in their homes to contact a licensed contractor, who can deal with it safely."