Police dogs used in search for naked woman in Dumfries

Police officers have been searching for a naked woman who was seen running across a road in Dumfries.

The woman was spotted on the A75 bypass from the Carnation factory area towards Lincluden at about 19:25 on Sunday.

Police dog teams have been involved in the search for the woman and officers said they were concerned because of the cold weather.

She is thought to be in her late 20s or early 30s, has brown hair and was "completely naked", police said.

A spokesman added: "Police in Dumfries are concerned about this female due to the current cold weather conditions and want to ensure her safety as soon as possible.

"If you have any information, know who this female is or have seen her since, please can you contact us on 101."