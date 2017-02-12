Police identify River Nith body as Bryan Cowie

Image caption A number of rescue boats had been involved in the search

A body recovered from the River Nith near Dumfries has been identified as that of missing man Bryan Cowie.

The 41-year-old was found near Kingholm Quay, two miles south of Dumfries, on Saturday morning.

Searches had been carried out on the river since Mr Cowie was spotted in the water near Dumfries town centre last weekend.

Police said there would appear to be no suspicious circumstances and report would go to the procurator fiscal.