Cash stolen in Ecclefechan night raid on man's home

A man has been assaulted and robbed in an overnight raid on his home in Dumfries and Galloway.

The 46-year-old was attacked at about 01:00 on Friday in his house in Hoddom Court in Ecclefechan. The two men who assaulted him escaped with cash.

Their victim sustained minor injuries but was released after treatment at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Police have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the village and are CCTV images.

The suspects are described as being white. One is 5'9" to 5'10" tall, of stocky build and was wearing a dark jacket. The other man was slightly taller, of heavier build and was wearing a fluorescent yellow jacket.

Det Insp Scott Young said: "Officers are currently in the process of carrying out door to door inquiries as well as retrieving CCTV from a number of different locations throughout the village with a view of identifying who is responsible for this crime.

"This was a cowardly act which was made even worse due to the fact the victim's 11-year-old son was in the house at the time. He was not injured.

"Thankfully, incidents such as this are extremely rare in Annandale and Eskdale and we are determined to catch those who are responsible."

He added: "From our inquiries, we know that around 0100 hours on the Friday morning, three men were seen in a dark coloured vehicle in nearby Hoddom Road. We are keen to identify the make of this vehicle and those who were using it at the time."