The Met Office has issued a warning of sleet and snow for southern and eastern Scotland overnight from Friday into Saturday.

Up to 10cm (4in) of snow could fall on the highest ground.

The warning - from 18:00 on Friday to 10:00 on Saturday - covers parts of Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh, the Borders and the Lothians.

The Met Office said slippery conditions were likely with transport disruption possible on higher level routes.

It said some snow was possible at lower levels although it would tend to melt as temperatures rose on Saturday morning and rain moved in.