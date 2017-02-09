River Nith search for missing man Bryan Cowie continues

From the section

Image caption Search operations on the River Nith started on Sunday night

A search operation is continuing for a missing Dumfries man reported to have fallen into the River Nith.

Emergency services were first called out on Sunday night and efforts to trace 41-year-old Bryan Cowie have continued since then.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Nith Inshore Rescue joined the operation again overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Police divers are expected to resume their searches on Friday.

Extensive searches have been carried out along the length of the River Nith downstream to the Solway Estuary.