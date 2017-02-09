Lockerbie woman in serious condition after Dumfries crash

A Lockerbie woman is in hospital in Glasgow with serious chest and spinal injuries after a crash on the A75 Dumfries bypass.

The 66-year-old was driving a white Toyota Yaris involved in a collision with a white Daf lorry and a grey BMW on Wednesday at 09:10.

She was taken to Dumfries Infirmary but has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were unhurt in the crash.

The lorry was being driven by a 33-year-old man from Drongan in Ayrshire and the BMW by a 56-year-old man from Carlisle.

The road at the scene was shut for six hours for crash investigations.

PC Paul Watson said: "We would like to hear from any witnesses who were on the A75 at the scene when the collision happened.

"We know that the road was busy at the time and anyone with any information which might help should call us at Dumfries on 101."