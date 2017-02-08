A713 shut for days following turbine lorry crash

Media caption Police say traffic diversions will remain in place until heavy lifting equipment can recover the vehicle

A road in southern Scotland looks set to be shut for days after an accident involving a lorry towing part of a wind turbine.

The incident happened at about 22:45 on Monday on the A713 Castle Douglas to Ayr road just north of Parton.

A Daf lorry, part of a convoy heading to the Brockloch wind farm at Carsphairn, left the roadway.

Police have now said the route could be closed until Friday to allow for the recovery of the vehicle.