Motorway closed due to overturned lorry

Image caption The A74(M) was shut northbound after a lorry overturned

The A74(M) has been closed northbound between Lockerbie and Moffat after a lorry overturned.

Police were called out to the incident near to the Annandale Water services at about 08:00.

The northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16 is expected to be shut for about four hours for recovery of the vehicle.

Diversions have been put in place. The driver of the lorry was not hurt in the incident.

Image caption The motorway was expected to be shut for about four hours northbound

Image caption Diversions have been put in place while the recovery operation continues

The A75 Dumfries bypass has also been closed due to a three-vehicle crash between the Lockerbie Road and Bloomfield roundabouts.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries as a result of the accident.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

A number of other accidents have been reported in the Newton Stewart, Whithorn and Glenluce areas due to icy conditions.