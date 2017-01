From the section

Leading naturalists and broadcasters have been lined up for Scotland's first Wild Film Festival to be held in Dumfries in March.

They include film-maker Simon King of the Big Cat Diary fame, and Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams.

About 30 films will be screened during the three-day event from 24 to 26 March, from full-length features to documentaries and shorts.

Image copyright Maramedia Image caption Glasgow-based Maramedia is behind Highlands which will feature in the festival

Image copyright Atlantic Productions Image caption David Attenborough's Great Barrier Reef will be part of the festival

Image copyright Arkana Image caption The vital role of bees in our environment is told in Honey Hunters

Image copyright Disney/Adam Chapman Image caption A year in the life of a bear family is captured in Disneynature's Bears

Image copyright Other Image caption India's Wandering Lions is another of the films to feature

Image copyright Jeff Wilson Image caption The south of Scotland event will showcase Monkey Kingdom

Image copyright Patrick MacLeod Image caption Racing Extinction is another film in the line-up for the event

Image copyright Huw Cordey Image caption The contest between predators and prey is examined in The Hunt