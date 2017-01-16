Road closed for toppled crane recovery

Image caption The road was shut before Christmas when the vehicle left the road

A Galloway road has been closed for the second time as a renewed attempt is made to recover a toppled crane.

The A712 between Newton Stewart and New Galloway was shut before Christmas after the vehicle left the road.

It has since reopened but operations near Clatteringshaws to recover the vehicle have so far been unsuccessful.

A second closure started at 09:30 on Monday and the road was expected to remain shut until 07:00 to remove the crane.